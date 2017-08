The flag of the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is seen waving at the company headquarters in the Manhattan borough in New York June 11, 2015.

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said Stacey Snider would take over as chairman and chief executive of its film studio business on Sept. 1 as Jim Gianopulos was stepping down earlier than planned.

The company had said in June that Snider would replace Gianopulos in June 2017.

Gianopulos has headed Twentieth Century Fox film studio for 16 years.