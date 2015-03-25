FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vontobel to buy majority stake in British asset manager
March 25, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Vontobel to buy majority stake in British asset manager

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man ascends a staircase inside the foyer of Swiss bank Vontobel in Zurich February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank Vontobel Holding (VONN.S) has bought a 60 percent stake in Britain’s TwentyFour Asset Management and said it was in talks to buy a German-based asset manager.

Zurich-based Vontobel has said it has the firepower for acquisitions, but has so far held back from acquisitions since buying Commerzbank’s (CBKG.DE) Swiss arm in 2009.

Vontobel said TwentyFour, which has around 4.4 billion pounds ($6.54 billion) in assets under management, would boost its asset management business, one of the bank’s three major units alongside wealth management and investment banking.

“The transaction strengthens Vontobel’s presence in the UK market, extends its fixed income product offering and underlines its commitment to broaden its asset management business through targeted investments,” Vontobel said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not disclose a price for the deal.

Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub said the acquisition would not dent the bank’s capital position, which currently exceeds minimum regulatory requirements.

“After this transaction, Vontobel will remain very well and very solidly capitalized and we are in a completely strong position to contemplate further moves and steps,” Staub said in a media call.

In a separate statement, the bank said it was in talks with Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) about a possible takeover of Meriten Investment Management, an asset manager in Germany.

Meriten managed around 24.5 billion euros ($26.75 billion) at the end of 2014.

Staub added the strong appreciation of the Swiss currency after the central bank abandoned its cap against the euro on Jan. 15 was an “additional help” to any deal but was not a catalyst.

($1 = 0.6728 pounds)

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

Reporting By Joshua Franklin, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
