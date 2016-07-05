FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Twitter names former Facebook technology chief to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Facebook Chief Technology Officer Bret Taylor speaks to reporters during a "Timeline Apps" launch event at 25 Lusk restaurant in San Francisco, California January 18, 2012.Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS HEADSHOT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY) - RTR2WHO6

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said it had appointed former Facebook Inc Chief Technology Officer Bret Taylor to its board, effective immediately.

Taylor is currently the chief executive of startup Quip.

Taylor became the CTO of Facebook after it acquired FriendFeed, the social network he co-founded in 2007.

Before that, he was a group product manager at Alphabet Inc's Google, where he co-created Google Maps and started Google's Developer product group.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
