Long-time News Corp executive Peter Chernin joins Twitter board
#Media Industry News
November 16, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Long-time News Corp executive Peter Chernin joins Twitter board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Thursday Peter Chernin, the Hollywood film producer and long-time News Corp executive, has joined its board of directors, one of the first directors to be brought in from outside the company.

Twitter’s board is dominated by Silicon Valley insiders like Twitter co-founder Ev Williams, former Netscape chief financial officer Peter Currie, and venture investor Peter Fenton of Benchmark Capital.

“I’ve been a long-time user of twitter for news and information,” Chernin said in a tweet late on Thursday. “Happy to be joining board of this very exciting company.”

Chernin’s appointment comes at a time when the company is ramping up its ad sales efforts and exploring potential media deals.

Chernin will take the board seat vacated by Flipboard CEO Mike McCue, who stepped down in August.

Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Paul Tait

