Twitter suspends reporter's account for NBC email address tweet

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has suspended a British reporter’s account after he sent a tweet revealing NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel’s email address.

The microblogging service said Guy Adams, the Los Angeles correspondent for London-based daily The Independent, violated “Twitter Rules” by posting another user’s private information such as “private email address, physical address, telephone number, or financial documents.”

On Friday, Adams was among a number of Twitter users in the United States who criticized NBC Universal, a Comcast Corp CMCSA.UL subsidiary, for showing the London Olympics’ opening ceremony on a tape delay to coincide with evening prime-time in the United States

“The man responsible for NBC pretending the Olympics haven’t started yet is Gary Zenkel. Tell him what u think! Email: Gary.zenkel@nbcuni.com,” Adams tweeted.

The Monday issue of The Independent carried an article by Adams that was broadly critical of NBC’s Olympics coverage.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.