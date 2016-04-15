FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter appoints Kathy Chen as China managing director
April 15, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

Twitter appoints Kathy Chen as China managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 3D printed Twitter logo is seen in this illustration picture made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RTX258QI

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has appointed Kathy Chen as its Greater China managing director, chief executive officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet on Thursday.

Despite being blocked in China since 2009, Twitter has been courting Chinese companies to buy advertising space on its service used by more than 300 million people.

“A big welcome to Twitter, @KathyChen2016! She joins us as our MD for China!”, Dorsey said in a tweet.

Chen, who according to her Twitter profile appears to be based in Hong Kong, said in a tweet that she was looking to “create more value for Chinese enterprises, creators, partners and developers”.

Twitter in February reported its first quarter with no growth in users since it went public.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates

