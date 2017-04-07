FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Twitter CEO forgoes compensation; long-time board member to leave
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 7, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 4 months ago

Twitter CEO forgoes compensation; long-time board member to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter, speaks during an interview November 19, 2015.Lucas Jackson/Files

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, continued to forego direct compensation and Peter Fenton, a board member since 2009, will leave after the company's annual meet in May, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Fenton, who is a partner at venture capital firm Benchmark Capital, will not seek re-election after his term expires, the microblogging site said in the filing.

CEO Jack Dorsey's 2016 total compensation, which excluded salary, bonus and stock and option awards, was $56,551 in 2016, compared with $68,506 in 2015, according to the filing.

Anthony Noto, who took over as chief operating officer from Adam Bain in November, received total compensation of $23.8 million in 2016, compared with $401,281 in 2015.

Noto is also the company's chief financial officer.

Twitter has been struggling to return to profitability and in the fourth quarter posted the slowest revenue growth since it went public four years ago.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.