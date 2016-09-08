FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Twitter's Dorsey likely to get few more quarters to execute plan: CNBC
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
September 8, 2016 / 1:32 PM / a year ago

Twitter's Dorsey likely to get few more quarters to execute plan: CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter, speaks during an interview November 19, 2015.Lucas Jackson/Files

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey is expected to be given a few more quarters to execute his turnaround plan and his management will not be questioned at Thursday's board meeting, CNBC reported, citing sources.

The company's shares were down 4 percent at $19 in early trading on Thursday.

However, the meeting is likely to include discussions about whether the company should put itself up for sale, the report said. (cnb.cx/2cIoq10)

Twitter was not immediately available to comment.

The company reported in July its slowest revenue growth since going public in 2013 and set a disappointing forecast, fanning concerns that faster-growing social media services will make it a niche product.

Co-founder Jack Dorsey returned to the company as chief executive more than a year ago, but his plan for reviving Twitter is at best seen as unfinished.

Under Dorsey, the company has made a significant push into video, signing deals with several media companies and sports organizations to stream major events.

Twitter said last week it would allow U.S. users who upload a video to share in any advertising revenue it generates, stepping up its battle to attract video talent to its platform.

Up to Wednesday's close, Twitter's shares had fallen about 14 percent this year.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
