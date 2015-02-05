FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter and Google strike deal to show tweets in search results: Bloomberg
February 5, 2015 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

Twitter and Google strike deal to show tweets in search results: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Electronic cables are silhouetted next to the logo of Twitter in this September 23, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Microblogging site Twitter Inc has reached a deal with Google Inc to make its tweets more searchable online, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Tweets will be visible in Google search results as soon as they are posted, starting during the first half of the year, Bloomberg reported.

Twitter and Google engineers have started working on the project, Bloomberg added. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Google previously had to crawl Twitter’s site for the information, which will now come automatically from Twitter.

Google and Twitter could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

