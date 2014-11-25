FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter in talks to buy Bieber-backed selfie app Shots: CNBC
#Technology News
November 25, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Twitter in talks to buy Bieber-backed selfie app Shots: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Twitter logo is pictured at its headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc is in talks to buy Shots, a selfie photo-sharing app, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the Justin Bieber-backed company.

The microblogging website is particularly interested in the app's more than 3 million users, nearly two-thirds of whom are women under 24, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1AQ7U34)

A Twitter spokesperson said the company does not comment on rumor and speculation. Shots could not be reached immediately for comment.

(This version of the story was refiled to fix media coding.)

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
