Twitter names Nathan Hubbard as interim media head: CNBC

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) named Chief Commercial Officer Nathan Hubbard as interim media head, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a source.

Twitter’s management will hold a retreat on Tuesday to discuss the company’s future, CNBC said in a tweet, citing the source.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

The news follows Twitter’s biggest ever management exodus on Monday, when five high-level executives announced that they were leaving the company.

Among them was media head Katie Jacobs Stanton, who Hubbard will be replacing on an interim basis.