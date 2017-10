Electronic cables are silhouetted next to the logo of Twitter in this September 23, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc is offering a new feature that would make it easier for users to share tweets privately with friends, the company said in a blog post.

The feature, “Message button”, updates an existing option that allows tweets to be sent privately through direct messages.

Twitter said the feature would be available from Tuesday for the iOS and Android mobile platforms.