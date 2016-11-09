Adam Bain, Twitter's president of global revenue, stands in a conference room at his company's San Francisco, California headquarters July 25, 2012. The Olympics have presented a prime opportunity for Twitter to position itself as a new media channel that complements TV... REUTERS/Noah Berger (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS PORTRAIT) - RTR35XYI

Microblogging platform Twitter Inc said on Wednesday Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain would leave the company to explore other opportunities.

Bain will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto, the company said, adding it would begin a search for a new CFO. [nPn6XdPrWa]

Twitter shares were down 4.3 percent in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)