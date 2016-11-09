GM to lay off 2,000 workers at two U.S. plants due to slowing sales
General Motors Co plans to lay off 2,000 employees at two U.S. auto plants in early 2017, the automaker said on Wednesday.
Microblogging platform Twitter Inc said on Wednesday Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain would leave the company to explore other opportunities.
Bain will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto, the company said, adding it would begin a search for a new CFO. [nPn6XdPrWa]
Twitter shares were down 4.3 percent in after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
General Motors Co plans to lay off 2,000 employees at two U.S. auto plants in early 2017, the automaker said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN Ireland's government will this week formally submit its appeal against the European Commission's multi-billion-euro demand for back taxes from Apple, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.
BERLIN Telefonica Deutschland's O2Dn.DE chief executive called for a debate about data privacy in Germany and said he was looking into ways to monetise customer data.