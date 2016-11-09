GM to lay off 2,000 workers at two U.S. plants due to slowing sales
General Motors Co plans to lay off 2,000 employees at two U.S. auto plants in early 2017, the automaker said on Wednesday.
Microblogging platform Twitter Inc said on Wednesday Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain would leave the company to explore other opportunities.
Twitter shares were down 4.3 percent in after-hours trading.
Bain will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto, the company said, adding it would begin a search for a new CFO.
Noto, who became the finance chief in 2014, will continue to manage the live content business, and will manage Twitter's global advertising sales, data and mobile ad exchange MoPub.
Bain joined Twitter in 2010 and was named COO in October last year.
The popular but money-losing microblogging service has spent aggressively on product development and marketing in recent years.
Twitter had hired bankers to field acquisition offers, but it has seen a dearth of potential bidders.
Salesforce.com Inc, the last of a small cohort of companies including Walt Disney Co and Alphabet Inc believed to have been interested, said recently it would not pursue a deal.
Twitter said last month it would cut 9 percent of its global workforce to keep costs down.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
General Motors Co plans to lay off 2,000 employees at two U.S. auto plants in early 2017, the automaker said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO The board of Brazilian wireless phone carrier Oi SA has elected a new financial advisor for debt restructuring talks with bondholders and bank creditors, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said in an interview Wednesday.
DUBLIN Ireland's government will this week formally submit its appeal against the European Commission's multi-billion-euro demand for back taxes from Apple, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.