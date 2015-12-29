FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter hires Apple's director of inclusion and diversity
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 29, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Twitter hires Apple's director of inclusion and diversity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc hired former Apple Inc employee Jeffery Siminoff as vice president of diversity and inclusion, according to the micro-blogging website operator’s employees.

Siminoff, who was previously the director of worldwide inclusion and diversity at Apple, replaces Janet Van Huysse. (bit.ly/1Je2pAU)

Van Huysse, who has been with Twitter for six years, announced her departure on the social networking website on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1NUff4)

Van Huysse in an earlier post had outlined 2016 diversity goals for Twitter including boosting overall proportion of female employees to 35 percent and underrepresented minorities to 11 percent.

Silicon Valley’s tech companies have come under scrutiny for the lack of diversity with dismal reports on the state of hiring of women and minorities to various roles at a number of leading companies.

A former Twitter female employee had sued the company in March claiming its “black box” promotion process unlawfully favored men.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.