FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 16, 2017 / 5:28 PM / in 5 months

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Biz Stone, Twitter co-founder talks during a keynote panel discussion at the International CTIA wireless industry conference in Orlando, Florida March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.

“My top focus will be to guide the company culture, that energy, that feeling,” Stone said in a blog post, adding he would not be replacing anyone at Twitter when he joins the company in a couple of weeks.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey had asked him to come back to work at the company, Stone said in the post.

“Excited to have Biz’s energy and heart back at Twitter! #BizIsBack,” Dorsey tweeted on Tuesday.

Stone returns to Twitter at a time when the company is doubling down in its efforts to boost user growth.

He was one of the co-founders of Twitter along with Dorsey, Ev Williams and Noah Glass.

Stone left Twitter in 2011 and went on to co-found online publishing platform Medium and search engine company Jelly, which was acquired by Pinterest in March.

“The (Pinterest) deal did not require me to work at the company we sold to, but I‘m the type of person who has to keep working,” Stone said.

Twitter shares were up 2.4 percent at $19.65.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.