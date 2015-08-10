FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter signs multi-year deal with NFL
#Technology News
August 10, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Twitter signs multi-year deal with NFL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A portrait of the Twitter logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - The National Football League said it signed a multi-year partnership with microblogging site Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) to deliver video and other content to NFL fans on a daily basis.

Content, including in-game highlights from pre-season through Super Bowl 50, will be distributed across Twitter from the start of the 2015 season, the NFL said in a press release. (bit.ly/1TkkSLl)

The partnership expands on the NFL’s existing partnership with Twitter since 2013, and Twitter users will now have access to more official NFL content than in the past.

Twitter’s shares rose 4 percent to $28.11 in early trading.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
