Twitter to allow users to create polls
#Technology News
October 21, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Twitter to allow users to create polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A portrait of the Twitter logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said it is rolling out a service that would allow users to run polls on their profile, in a bid to improve user engagement on the microblogging service.

The poll will allow users to ask a question with two choices as answers, and will remain open for 24 hours, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Polls were already being tested on Twitter since late September with certain media professionals and Twitter employees, including Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain, sending out polls.

Twitter is working overtime to boost user growth under Jack Dorsey’s second stint as CEO.

The service will be rolled out over the next few days, Twitter said.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
