Twitter acquires Posterous

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said Monday that it has acquired Posterous, a blogging platform known for its slick digital media-sharing interface.

The microblogging service said in a blog post that the Posterous staff “has built an innovative product that makes sharing across the Web and mobile devices simple — a goal we share.”

Founded in 2008, Posterous is one of the better-known companies emerging from the tech incubator Y Combinator.

The value of the deal was not announced.