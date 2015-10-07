FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alphabet launches code for fast loading of heavy mobile content
October 7, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Alphabet launches code for fast loading of heavy mobile content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Electronic cables are silhouetted next to the logo of Twitter in this September 23, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc, formerly Google Inc, announced a new open source code that allows faster loading of Web pages with heavy content such as video, animation and graphics on smartphones and tablets.

Twitter Inc, LinkedIn Corp, Pinterest, WordPress.com, Chartbeat, Parse.ly and Adobe Analytics are among some of the technology companies that will adopt the code, called accelerated mobile pages (AMP), Alphabet said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1FTemdM)

Separately, Twitter said in a blog post that it would adopt the code for its microblogging apps for iOS and Android operating systems.

Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
