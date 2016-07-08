FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Twitter seeks NBA, MLS, Turner deals to stream sports - Recode
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 8, 2016 / 10:39 AM / a year ago

Twitter seeks NBA, MLS, Turner deals to stream sports - Recode

Rishika Sadam

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is in talks with the NBA, Major League Soccer and Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) cable network Turner Broadcasting to buy digital streaming rights for content related to major sports and events, Recode reported.

This content could either be actual game footage or live interviews and analysis, the technology news website reported, citing people familiar with the talks. (on.recode.net/29z1lZQ)

Twitter shares rose 3.5 percent to $17.97 in late morning trading on Friday.

The report comes two months after the microblogging service provider struck a deal with the NFL to stream some of its Thursday Night Football games this fall. Twitter also streamed pre- and post-game content around Wimbledon this week.

Streaming the games live will give the company a new avenue to attract users and better compete with rival social network operators including Facebook Inc (FB.O), which has over a billion users.

Twitter has been increasing its push into video as users turn to the internet from traditional cable for their entertainment fix.

Last month, the company said it would allow users to post longer videos of up to 140 seconds and enable video publishers to make money from their content on Vine, its streaming service.

Twitter, MLS and NBA declined to comment. Turner was not available for comment.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Narottam Medhora; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.