A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Twitter Inc said it would share some of the advertising revenue on videos created by its individual users in the United States as part of an expanded video advertising program.

The microblogging service provider's Amplify Publisher Program is currently restricted to large companies such as CBS Corp's CBS News and organizations such as the National Football League and Major League Baseball.

A user has to check a box prior to tweeting videos, after which ads will run on the video before it starts. "A portion of the ad revenue is then shared back with creator," Twitter said in a blog post on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2c8qoDx)

Twitter will share 70 percent of the revenue with the video creator, technology website Recode reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Google's YouTube shares 55 percent of the ad revenue, Recode said. Twitter's terms for individual video creators will be the same as those for its Amplify partners, the website reported. (on.recode.net/2coLtxB)

Twitter said individual users would also be allowed to share their videos on other platforms.

Under Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, the company has made a significant push into video, signing deals with several media companies and sports organizations to stream major events.

Twitter shares down slightly at $18.45 in noon trading.

