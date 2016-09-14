Twitter launches video app for Apple and Amazon TV, Xbox One

Twitter Inc launched a new video streaming application for Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc TV platforms, as well as Microsoft Corp's Xbox One gaming console as it brings its video content to the forefront.
Shares of Twitter were up nearly 3 percent at $18.26 in early trading.
The application will also be available for users of these devices without a Twitter account or a pay-TV subscription, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The application will feature video content from a number of Twitter's partners, including the National Football League and the National Basketball Association, as well as curated tweets and shorter video from its Vine and Periscope services.
The news comes a day ahead of the first of the 10 NFL Thursday night games that Twitter obtained streaming rights for in April.
Jack Dorsey-led Twitter has made a significant push into video, signing deals with several media companies and sports organizations to stream major events.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Technology News
Volkswagen sets up cyber security firm with ex-Israeli spy chief
JERUSALEM Volkswagen is forming a company with the former head of Israel's Shin Bet intelligence agency to develop cyber security systems for Internet-connected cars and self-driving vehicles, the partners said in a statement on Wednesday.
U.S. ITC to launch industrial software probe, including Advantech products
WASHINGTON The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it would launch an investigation into certain industrial control system software products following a complaint filed by Rockwell Automation Inc.
McCain vows to block proposed separation of NSA, cyber command
WASHINGTON U.S. Senator John McCain said on Tuesday he would use his power to block the confirmation of a key cybersecurity official if necessary to prevent any Obama administration move to separate the U.S. Cyber Command from the National Security Agency.