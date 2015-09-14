FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter.com currently unavailable for some users
September 14, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

Twitter.com currently unavailable for some users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Twitter.com (TWTR.N) was unavailable on Monday for some users across the United States but the mobile app and Tweetdeck, another Twitter website that allows users to view multiple browsers at once, appeared to be working normally.

Twitter users and others said they received a message that read “something is technically wrong” when trying to open the Twitter website on their personal computers. Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

