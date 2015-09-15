Twitter.com restored for all users

The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Twitter.com (TWTR.N) was unavailable on Monday for some users across the United States, but the site was restored around 3:15 p.m. EDT, Twitter said.

Twitter Inc said users experienced problems accessing the service between 2:22 p.m. to 3:16 p.m. EDT, but the mobile app and Tweetdeck, which allows users to view multiple Twitter browsers at once, were unaffected.

Twitter users and others said they received a message that read “something is technically wrong” when trying to open the Twitter website on their personal computers.

Twitter also experienced issues with its website on Aug. 31, when the site was down for 11 minutes.