FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter.com restored for all users
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 15, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

Twitter.com restored for all users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Twitter.com (TWTR.N) was unavailable on Monday for some users across the United States, but the site was restored around 3:15 p.m. EDT, Twitter said.

Twitter Inc said users experienced problems accessing the service between 2:22 p.m. to 3:16 p.m. EDT, but the mobile app and Tweetdeck, which allows users to view multiple Twitter browsers at once, were unaffected.

Twitter users and others said they received a message that read “something is technically wrong” when trying to open the Twitter website on their personal computers.

Twitter also experienced issues with its website on Aug. 31, when the site was down for 11 minutes.

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.