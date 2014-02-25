FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle preferred bidder in $1.6 billion sale of Tyco's South Korean unit: report
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 25, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 4 years ago

Carlyle preferred bidder in $1.6 billion sale of Tyco's South Korean unit: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) has been selected as preferred bidder for Tyco International Inc’s TYC.N South Korean security systems unit, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

The Korea Economic Daily newspaper said Carlyle beat out other private equity firms such as Affinity Equity Partners and KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) to buy ADT Caps for around 1.7 trillion won ($1.58 billion).

Representatives of ADT Caps and Carlyle could not be reached immediately for comment.

($1 = 1072.8500 Korean won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.