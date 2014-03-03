FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tyco to sell South Korea unit to Carlyle for $1.93 billion
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 3, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Tyco to sell South Korea unit to Carlyle for $1.93 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tyco International Ltd TYC.N, a maker of fire safety and security systems, said it would sell its South Korean security business to private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) for $1.93 billion and take a charge in the second quarter.

The company also said its board had approved an additional share repurchase program of $1.75 billion, increasing the total authorization to $2 billion.

Tyco put ADT Korea up for sale last year, attracting bids from Affinity Equity Partners, Bain Capital, KKR & Co (KKR.N) and South Korea’s MBK Partners as well as Carlyle, Reuters previously reported.

This is the second big private equity transaction in South Korea this year. KKR and Affinity Equity Partners sold Oriental Brewery to Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (ABI.BR) in January for $5.8 billion.

ADT Korea offers central monitoring, access control, video surveillance control and other integrated security services, Tyco said, adding that the transaction was expected to close in the second quarter.

Tyco said it cut its second-quarter profit forecast to 39-41 cents per share from its earlier forecast of 44-46 cents to reflect the sale of the business.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Carlyle Group said it had secured committed debt financing from Korea Exchange Bank, Kookmin Bank, Industrial Bank of Korea, Korea Investment & Securities and UBS AG.

Morgan Stanley was Tyco’s financial adviser while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Kim & Chang acted as legal counsel. Legal firms Clifford Chance and Lee & Ko advised Carlyle Group.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.