Chinese engineer Tysan says to sell majority stake to HNA for $338 million

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese engineer Tysan Holdings Ltd plans to sell a controlling stake to aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd for HK$2.62 billion ($338 million), a move which could trigger a mandatory general offer for the firm.

The announcement sent Tysan shares up as much as 9.3 percent on Tuesday morning to a record high of HK$4.47 before they fell back to HK$4.37, still up 6.9 percent. That compared with a 1.5 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The engineering and construction firm said in a filing late on Monday that controlling shareholder Tides Holdings II had entered into a “term sheet” to sell a two-thirds stake in Tysan to HNA Finance I at a price equivalent to HK$4.53 a share.

Tides will continue to hold about 9 percent of Tysan following the deal.

Hong Kong stock exchange rules dictate that if an entity buys more than 30 percent of the voting rights in a firm then that entity has to offer to buy out minority shareholders.

HNA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tysan also said HNA Finance separately planned to buy 40 percent of Tysan Foundation (Hong Kong) Ltd from Tysan Vice Chairman Victor Fung for HK$836.6 million.

The deals are subject to approval from China’s Ministry of Commerce under the Anti-Monopoly Law as well as the withdrawal of an application to spin off Tysan Foundation on the Hong Kong exchange, Tysan said.

HNA Group, which owns Hainan Airlines Co Ltd, has been actively looking into overseas deals. In February, it offered to buy electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc for about $6 billion.

Chinese companies more widely have been splurging on foreign acquisitions to sidestep slowing domestic growth. The total value of Chinese outbound acquisitions topped $1 trillion for the first time last year.