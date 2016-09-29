FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
September 27, 2016 / 9:24 PM / a year ago

Tyson Foods recalls chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Undated handout illustration of Tyson Foods' panko chicken nuggets.Handout/Tyson Foods

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) said on Tuesday it is recalling about 132,520 pounds of chicken nuggets due to a possible contamination from plastic.

Tyson said it got complaints from consumers saying they had found small pieces of hard, white plastic in the nuggets, prompting the recall. (bit.ly/2d7sZQF)

The plastic may have originated from a rod used to connect a plastic transfer belt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said, and classified it as a Class I recall. (bit.ly/2czkxFO)

There have been no injuries associated with this recall, Tyson said.

A Class I recall is a health hazard situation which can cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The affected 5-pound bags of Panko chicken nuggets were sold at Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) stores. Some affected 20-pound cases of the Spare Time brand were sold to a single wholesaler in Pennsylvania.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
