Tyson Foods to close two plants, cut 880 jobs
November 19, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Tyson Foods to close two plants, cut 880 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fog shrouds the Tyson slaughterhouse in Burbank, Washington December 26, 2013. Picture taken December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ross Courtney

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), the biggest U.S. meat processor, said it would stop operations at two of its plants in the United States, affecting about 880 employees.

The company said it expects to cease operations at a pepperoni plant in Jefferson, Wisconsin and a prepared foods facility in Chicago, Illinois during the second half of the year ending Oct. 1.

The closures would affect about 880 employees, including about 480 at Chicago and about 400 at Jefferson, Tyson said on Thursday.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
