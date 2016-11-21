Traders gather at the post that trades Tyson Foods on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and said Chief Executive Donnie Smith would step down at the end of the year as the No. 1 U.S. meat processor looks to expand its presence in branded prepared foods.

Tyson, whose shares were down 13.8 percent in premarket trading on Monday, said its president, Tom Hayes, would succeed Smith, 56, who has been at the helm since November 2009.

Prior to his role as president, Hayes was chief commercial officer at Tyson Foods, overseeing all North American sales, and the food service prepared foods business.

Hayes, 51, previously served as chief supply chain officer for The Hillshire Brands Co, which Tyson bought in 2014.

Tyson has been looking to shore up profits by selling more "value-added" items such as pre-seasoned products, marinated meats and heat-and-serve meals, which command higher margins than basic meats.

"The board's decision to name Tom CEO at this time was based on both his track record and how his skills align with the company's strategic direction and continuing evolution," John Tyson, chairman of the board and the founder's grandson, said.

Hayes will further expand the company into developing markets and new product categories and continue investing in Tyson's core nine categories, which include its Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park brands, Tyson said.

Smith will stay on in an advisory role for three years after he steps down on Dec. 31.

Tyson's sales fell 12.8 percent to $9.16 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 1, the fourth straight quarter down, due to lower beef prices and as it transitions to more value-added items in its chicken business.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $9.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose 51.6 percent to $391 million, or $1.03 per share, helped by lower feed and livestock costs.

Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.17 per share.

Tyson forecast profit of $4.70-$4.85 per share for the year ending September 2017, below analysts' average estimate of $4.98, and said some expected synergies from its Hillshire acquisition would now come in fiscal 2018.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it expected sales to be flat in the current year.

Up to Friday's close of $67.36, Tyson's shares had risen 26.3 percent this year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)