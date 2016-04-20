FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Bancorp profit slips on energy loan provisions
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 20, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

U.S. Bancorp profit slips on energy loan provisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Regional lender U.S. Bancorp (USB.N) reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly profit, weighed down by higher costs and increased reserves for bad loans to the energy industry.

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp fell to $1.39 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.43 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, earnings were unchanged at 76 cents.

U.S. Bancorp set aside $330 million in the quarter to cover bad loans mostly related to struggling energy companies, compared with $264 million a year earlier.

The bank said credit quality was relatively stable other than energy-related commercial loans, the deterioration of

which impacted the amount of nonperforming assets and the provision for credit losses.

The results come a day after another regional lender Comerica Inc (CMA.N) reported a 55 percent fall in quarterly profit as it boosted its provisions for soured loans by more than ten times to $148 million.

The U.S. banking industry has had a rough start to the year, with near-zero interest rates, a slowdown in China and stubbornly low oil prices hampering revenue growth.

Many lenders have ramped up reserves, concerned by the increasing number of energy companies that have gone bankrupt and defaulted on loans in recent months.

U.S. Bancorp’s net revenue increased 2.7 percent to $5 billion during the quarter.

Total non-interest expenses rose 3.2 percent to $2.75 billion, largely due to higher compensation expenses.

Up to Tuesday’s close, U.S. Bancorp’s shares have lost 1.8 percent in value this year, outperforming the KBW Banking Index .BKX, which has fallen 6.4 percent.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.