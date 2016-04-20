U.S. Bancorp profit slips on energy loan provisions

(Reuters) - Regional lender U.S. Bancorp (USB.N) reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly profit, weighed down by higher costs and increased reserves for bad loans to the energy industry.

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp fell to $1.39 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.43 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, earnings were unchanged at 76 cents.

U.S. Bancorp set aside $330 million in the quarter to cover bad loans mostly related to struggling energy companies, compared with $264 million a year earlier.

The bank said credit quality was relatively stable other than energy-related commercial loans, the deterioration of

which impacted the amount of nonperforming assets and the provision for credit losses.

The results come a day after another regional lender Comerica Inc (CMA.N) reported a 55 percent fall in quarterly profit as it boosted its provisions for soured loans by more than ten times to $148 million.

The U.S. banking industry has had a rough start to the year, with near-zero interest rates, a slowdown in China and stubbornly low oil prices hampering revenue growth.

Many lenders have ramped up reserves, concerned by the increasing number of energy companies that have gone bankrupt and defaulted on loans in recent months.

U.S. Bancorp’s net revenue increased 2.7 percent to $5 billion during the quarter.

Total non-interest expenses rose 3.2 percent to $2.75 billion, largely due to higher compensation expenses.

Up to Tuesday’s close, U.S. Bancorp’s shares have lost 1.8 percent in value this year, outperforming the KBW Banking Index .BKX, which has fallen 6.4 percent.