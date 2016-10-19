FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.S. Bancorp's quarterly revenue rises 4.7 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 19, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

U.S. Bancorp's quarterly revenue rises 4.7 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp (USB.N) reported a 4.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by strength in its mortgage banking unit and higher interest income.

Mortgage banking revenue rose 40.2 percent to $314 million while net interest income rose 4.5 percent to $2.89 billion.

The Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December last year, has kept rates unchanged since but has indicated a possible hike this December.

Net income attributable to the bank rose to $1.50 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.49 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 83 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total net revenue rose to $5.39 billion from $5.15 billion.

During the quarter, the bank had set aside $325 million to cover bad loans, up 15.2 percent from a year earlier.

New York-based M&T Bank Corp (MTB.N) also reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.