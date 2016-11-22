FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. Steel to pay $2.2 million to settle pollution suit: Justice Dept
#Environment
November 22, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. Steel to pay $2.2 million to settle pollution suit: Justice Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Steel Corp. has agreed to reduce pollution at three plants in the Midwest and pay a $2.2 million civil penalty to resolve a Clean Air Act lawsuit by the federal government and three states, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

U.S. Steel agreed to reduce pollution at its iron and steel manufacturing plants in Gary, Indiana; Ecorse, Michigan; and Granite City, Illinois, the Justice Department said in a statement.

In addition to the civil penalty, U.S. Steel will perform seven environmental projects costing $1.9 million to protect health and the environment in the affected communities and spend $800,000 for a project to remove contaminated transformers at its Gary and Ecorse facilities, the statement said.

Reporting by David Alexander

