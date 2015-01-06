FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Steel to idle Ohio pipe plant as oil prices drop
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 6, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Steel to idle Ohio pipe plant as oil prices drop

Abinaya Vijayaraghavan

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - United States Steel Corp said it would temporarily idle its pipe manufacturing plant in Lorain, Ohio and lay off 614 workers, largely due to weak demand from the oil industry.

The company sent a layoff notice to workers on Monday, citing weak market conditions. (bit.ly/1BE4HAs)

U.S. Steel’s shares were down nearly 2 percent at $24.88 in early afternoon trading on Tuesday.

A number of North American oil and gas companies have cut capital spending plans following a sharp fall in oil prices, which have more than halved since mid-2014.

Canada’s Crescent Point Energy Corp, for example, said on Tuesday it would cut its spending by about 28 percent in 2015.

Oil service companies Schlumberger Ltd and Civeo Corp have also laid off workers as oil and gas producers cut costs.

The layoffs at U.S. Steel will begin on March 8, a spokeswoman said. The Wall Street Journal reported the impending layoffs earlier on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/14i2EHH)

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.