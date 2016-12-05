FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UAE non-oil business growth rebounds in November: PMI
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 5, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 9 months ago

UAE non-oil business growth rebounds in November: PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector rebounded slightly in November from a six-month low in October, according to a corporate survey published on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD UAE Purchasing Managers' Index, which covers manufacturing and services, rose to 54.2 last month from 53.3 in October. The 50-point level divides expansion from contraction.

"The November PMI data is encouraging as it continues to point to strong activity growth in the UAE, even as external demand remains soft," said Khatija Haque, head of regional research at Emirates NBD.

"However, the environment remains competitive, and margins continue to be squeezed by rising input costs and declining output prices."

Growth in new orders accelerated to 56.4 in November from 53.2 but output growth actually slowed, to 59.8 from 60.6. Employment growth gathered pace.

Output prices fell outright in November for a 13th straight month, while input price inflation rose marginally.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.