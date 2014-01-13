FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE premier says Egypt's Sisi should stay in army: BBC
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 13, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

UAE premier says Egypt's Sisi should stay in army: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's Army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends a meeting with Egypt's interim President Adly Mansour, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) at El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Prime Minister of the UAE, a major financial backer of Egypt after the downfall of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, said the Egyptian army chief was better off staying in the military instead of running for president.

General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who deposed Mursi after mass protests against his rule in July, gave his clearest indication yet that he will run for the presidency in comments on Saturday.

Deeply mistrustful of the Muslim Brotherhood, the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, has championed Sisi and poured billions of dollars to shore up the country’s beleaguered economy since Mursi’s downfall.

But Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the ruler of Dubai, said in an interview with the BBC broadcast on Monday that Sisi was better off staying in the army. He did not elaborate.

“I hope he stays in the army. And someone else (stands) for the presidency,” he said, adding that Egypt was better off without Mursi.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy, Editing by William Maclean and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.