United Airlines to add two used Boeing planes to fleet in June
June 22, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

United Airlines to add two used Boeing planes to fleet in June

Jeffrey Dastin

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said on Monday it expects to take delivery of two used Boeing Co 737-700 aircraft this month, which were formerly operated by Copa Holdings SA’s Copa Airlines.

United has received two other 737-700s from Copa. The single-aisle planes, widely used in the global airline industry, will help United reduce its dependence on smaller 50-seat jets, it said in a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The additions are part of a fleet reorganization United unveiled in April to match bigger planes with markets of growing demand, without increasing its spending or capacity forecasts.

Integral to the plan is removing 50-seat jets flown by United’s regional contractors, which can use more fuel per passenger than larger planes. The Chicago-based carrier said it would take 130 of these aircraft off its schedule by the end of 2015, with more cuts later.

Last week, United announced the acquisition of 10 Embraer SA E175 aircraft as part of the fleet reorganization. It announced the lease of up to 25 aircraft from AerCap Holdings NV last month.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
