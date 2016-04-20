FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United to stick with Boeing 737 to replace regional jets: acting CFO
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 20, 2016 / 9:23 PM / a year ago

United to stick with Boeing 737 to replace regional jets: acting CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc does not plan to order a second aircraft type in the next three years on top of Boeing Co 737s it will acquire to replace its 50-seat regional jets, acting Chief Financial Officer Gerry Laderman said on a media call on Wednesday.

The remarks deflated hopes for a near-term sale harbored by rival planemakers Bombardier Inc, Embraer SA and Airbus Group SE. United placed orders for 65 Boeing 737-700 jets earlier this year, beating out Bombardier, which sought a headline-grabbing win for its fledgling CSeries aircraft.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.