United Airlines says fuel cost estimate for quarter is unchanged

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said on Monday that it expects its quarterly fuel cost to be the same as it reported in an operational update a month ago, including the impact of taxes and cash-settled hedges.

In line with a Feb. 9 update, the airline said it still expects to pay on average between $2.10 and $2.15 per gallon for fuel this quarter, albeit 14 cents higher than it forecast in January. Global oil prices are up more than 20 percent since late January, pushing up airlines’ largest variable expense, the cost of fuel.