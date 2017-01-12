FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
United Airlines to cut some management positions
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 12, 2017 / 2:11 AM / 7 months ago

United Airlines to cut some management positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers of United wait in line to check in at Newark International airport in New Jersey, November 15, 2012.Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) expects to cut some management employees as a part of its larger restructuring program.

"While we don’t have an exact figure now, a small number of our management team will be affected by reductions," said spokeswoman Megan McCarthy in a statement.

However, frontline employees, which include pilots, flight attendants, customer-service and gate agents, would not be affected by the impending changes, she said.

The No.3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic is increasing efforts to match margins of No.2 Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N).

United said in October cheap airfares and higher wages from new contracts would squeeze its results in the fall, making it difficult to be as profitable as competitors.

Bloomberg earlier reported the staffing cuts.

(This story has been refiled to correct attribution in paragraphs 2-3 to spokeswoman from memo.)

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.