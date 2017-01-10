FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
United Air forecasts improved fourth-quarter performance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 10, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 7 months ago

United Air forecasts improved fourth-quarter performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers of United wait in line to check in at Newark International airport in New Jersey, November 15, 2012.Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL.N) on Tuesday raised its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue guidance to an expected decline of between 1.25 percent and 1.75 percent from 3 percent to 4 percent, pushing up its expected pre-tax profit margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2015.

United, the No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, credited its improved outlook to strengthened last-minute bookings and ticket yields in November and December.

Business demand was stronger than expected in the two weeks leading up to Christmas, the company said in an SEC filing posted to its website, and the winter holidays brought better-than-expected demand for leisure travel.

The carrier now expects its profit margin to be between 9.25 percent and 9.75 percent, up from its earlier prediction of between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent.

United shares were up in after-hours trading at $75.48 from a closing price of $73.66.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.