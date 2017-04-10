FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
United Air raises forecast for first-quarter flight capacity
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 10, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 4 months ago

United Air raises forecast for first-quarter flight capacity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Customers of United wait in line to check in at Newark International airport in New Jersey, November 15, 2012.Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) on Monday raised its forecast for first-quarter flight capacity, a keenly watched industry metric.

The No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said it expects capacity growth of 2.6 percent for the quarter ended March 31, compared to a prior forecast of a 1-2 percent increase.

United said the increase in the forecast was driven mainly by an improvement in mainline completion factor — the number of completed flights relative to the number of flights scheduled — in the first quarter, which resulted in higher flight capacity.

The Chicago-based carrier also said it expects first-quarter passenger unit revenue, which measures sales relative to flight capacity, to be about flat, compared to a year earlier.

"Better than expected close-in traffic in March offset higher than anticipated completion factor in the quarter," United said of the unit revenue forecast.

Last week, Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) lowered its first-quarter passenger unit revenue forecast for the second time, citing slower-than-expected improvement in average fare prices for flights booked at the last minute.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.