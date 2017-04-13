FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Viewsroom: United joins corporate culture chaos
April 13, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 4 months ago

Viewsroom: United joins corporate culture chaos

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

A United Airlines worker checks computers in their counters at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, July 8, 2015.Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Taking three days to offer a basic apology to the passenger dragged off a flight suggests deeper problems at the U.S. airline. Poor leadership and processes took a toll on Wells Fargo and Toshiba, too. Executives and boards ignore the lessons of cultural failures at their peril.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

