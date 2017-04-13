Viewsroom: United joins corporate culture chaos

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Taking three days to offer a basic apology to the passenger dragged off a flight suggests deeper problems at the U.S. airline. Poor leadership and processes took a toll on Wells Fargo and Toshiba, too. Executives and boards ignore the lessons of cultural failures at their peril.
