Tesla, Panasonic to collaborate on solar manufacturing
Elon Musk's Tesla Motors said it would collaborate with its longstanding battery partner, Japan's Panasonic Corp, to manufacture solar cells and panels at a New York factory.
United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday reported a third-quarter profit that topped analysts' estimates and forecast that a closely watched revenue measure would continue to drop in the fourth quarter.
United, the No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it earned $965 million in the third quarter. Excluding one-time charges, profit fell 41 percent to $997 million, or $3.11 per share, partly due to a new contract for flight attendants.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $3.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
United said it expected passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to how many seats the airline flies and how far it flies them, to decline between 4 percent and 6 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. The measure fell 5.8 percent in the third quarter.
The news highlights how wage hikes and bargain airfares are slowly chipping away at a windfall U.S. airlines have enjoyed from lower fuel costs since 2014.
In September, United raised flight attendants' salaries between 18 percent and 31 percent, contributing to a 3.4 percent increase in unit costs, excluding fuel and other charges, from a year ago. United said unit costs would rise another 4.75 percent to 5.75 percent in the fourth quarter.
It estimated a pretax profit margin of 5 to 7 percent for the fourth quarter, excluding items, almost half the year-ago level.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)
NEW YORK A new supplier of economy-class seats for Boeing Co's top-selling 737 jetliners has signed its first two airline customers, allowing it to begin production, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
AMSTERDAM The Dutch agency that approved electric carmaker Tesla's "Autopilot" driver assistance system for use throughout Europe is concerned the name could be misleading, a spokeswoman said on Monday, after Germany asked the company to stop using the term in advertising.