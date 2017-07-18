United Airlines reduces denied boardings after passenger dragging

FILE PHOTO - Customers of United wait in line to check in at Newark International airport in New Jersey, November 15, 2012.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) on Tuesday posted a 79 percent year-over-year decrease in involuntary denied boardings in May and an 88 percent decrease in the month of June.

This came after the airline implemented measures to improve customer service following the physical removal of a paying United passenger in April.

United also posted earnings of $2.75 per share, compared with analysts' consensus estimate $2.67.