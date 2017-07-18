FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Airlines posts higher passenger unit revenue
July 18, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 12 minutes ago

United Airlines posts higher passenger unit revenue

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Customers of United wait in line to check in at Newark International airport in New Jersey, November 15, 2012.Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) said on Tuesday passenger unit revenue rose 2.1 percent in the second quarter, but unit operating costs, excluding fuel, rose more than 3 percent as rising labor costs weighed on the industry.

The No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic outperformed analysts' expectations on key financial metrics, posting an adjusted earnings per share of $2.75, versus analysts' consensus forecast of $2.67.

Excluding special charges, United posted net income of $846 million and a pretax margin of 13.2 percent.

The airline also performed better than expected on revenue, pulling in $10 billion, up 6.4 percent year over year, versus analysts' consensus of $9.97 billion.

United reported a 79 percent decline in the number of passengers involuntarily denied boarding in May and a 88 percent drop in June, following a public relations nightmare surrounding the removal of a paying passenger from a flight earlier this year.

The sharp decrease in removals came after the airline implemented measures to improve customer service following the April 9 incident.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Richard Chang

