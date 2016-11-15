FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Hapag-Lloyd to win conditional EU okay for UASC deal: sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 15, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 9 months ago

Hapag-Lloyd to win conditional EU okay for UASC deal: sources

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

A company logo of German tour operator Hapag-Lloyd is pictured at its head office in Hamburg December 6, 2013.Morris Mac Matzen

(Reuters) - German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) is set to secure EU antitrust approval for its merger with United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) after the latter agreed to pull out from some vessel sharing agreements, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The combined company, valued at about 7 to 8 billion euros ($7.5-$8.6 billion), would be the world's fifth largest shipping company, with access to the Asia to Europe trade route and trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific routes.

The shipping companies offered the concessions last month in a bid to fend of the European Commission's concerns but did not provide details. Kuwait-based UASC is owned by Gulf Arab states with Qatar holding a majority stake.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.

"We don’t know anything about this, this is completely new information to us," Hapag-Lloyd spokesman Nils Haupt said after consulting with the company's lawyers. UASC was not immediately reachable outside office hours.

The container shipping industry has seen a series of mergers in recent years as companies combine their forces to deal with the worst slump in five decades caused by over-capacity and weak global economic growth.

Companies are also seeking alliances to pool trips and save costs. Hapag-Lloyd in May announced a new alliance with five Asian competitors.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Andrew Torchia in Dubai and Tina Bellon in Frankfurt; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.