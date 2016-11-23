European Commission gives conditional backing to Hapag-Lloyd, UASC merger

Shipping containers belonging to German transportation firm Hapag-Lloyd are seen stacked at a port in Singapore August 25, 2008.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday said it has given its conditional approval to a merger between German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) and the United Arab Shipping Company (UASC).

The merger would create a combined company worth about 7 to 8 billion euros ($7.5-$8.6 billion). It would be the world's fifth largest shipping firm, with access to the Asia-to-Europe trade route and trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific routes.

"Both companies operate in the container liner shipping sector," the Commission said. "The clearance is conditional on the withdrawal of UASC from a consortium on the trade routes between Northern Europe and North America, where the merged entity would have faced insufficient competitive constraint."