10 months ago
Hapag-Lloyd, UASC seek EU approval for deal with concessions
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
October 31, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

Hapag-Lloyd, UASC seek EU approval for deal with concessions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A company logo of German tour operator Hapag-Lloyd is pictured at its head office in Hamburg December 6, 2013.Morris Mac Matzen

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) and Kuwait-based United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) have submitted concessions aimed at securing EU antitrust approval for their billion-euro merger.

The companies put in their offer on Oct. 28, according to a filing on the European Commission website on Monday. UASC is majority-owned by the government of Qatar.

The EU's competition body, which did not provide details, will now seek feedback from customers and rivals before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full investigation. It will decide on the next step by Nov. 23.

The merged company would be the fifth largest player globally in terms of carrier capacity, just behind COSCO Container Lines [COSCO.UL], with access to the important Asia to Europe trade route and trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific routes.

The container shipping industry has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years as shippers try to tackle the worst slump for 50 years caused by overcapacity and weak global economic growth.

In addition to mergers, companies are also seeking alliances to pool trips and save costs.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Keith Weir

